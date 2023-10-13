How To Apply For the Duplicate Marksheet & Certificate From the CBSE Board

CBSE duplicate marksheet application steps
In cases where students have lost or misplaced their original marksheets, CBSE helps them get a duplicate marksheet for their academic and professional purposes. People can apply for duplicate documents in case they have lost their original documents such as marksheet, migration, or pass certificate. The CBSE duplicate marksheet sis essential for various educational and professional purposes like higher studies and employment opportunities.
CBSE has launched a portal to provide Class 10 and 12 duplicate marksheets online. The portal, Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) serves as a safe and viable solution to provide students with their lost or damaged academic documents.
Students can understand the application process thoroughly to ensure a seamless experience to get their documents. Thus have a look at the steps to apply for a CBSE duplicate marksheet online.
In case students want printed documents like a marksheet of up to 5 years then will have to pay Rs 250 and documents of more than 5 to 10 years will require a payment of Rs 500 and for more than 10 to 20 years Rs 1000 will be required.
The processing time of a duplicate CBSE marksheet may take up to 15-20 days.
Visit the official website of the CBSE Duplicate Academic Document System at cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx
On the homepage, click 'Continue' and select the format of your CBSE marksheet, in case you need a digital or hard copy.
When you select 'Printed Document'. a new window will open.
Select your class, roll number, candidate's name, passing year, and father's name, and click on search.
Submit all these credentials and details of student will appear on the screen.
Enter the Address for Dispatch of the marksheet and select the document type
Upload the required documents like Aadhaar, address proof, and copies of certificates.
Pay the required fees and a new page will open.
After the final submission, you will get a receipt with details related to the dispatch of your marksheet.
