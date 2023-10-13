How To Apply For the Duplicate Marksheet & Certificate From the CBSE Board

In cases where students have lost or misplaced their original marksheets, CBSE helps them get a duplicate marksheet for their academic and professional purposes. People can apply for duplicate documents in case they have lost their original documents such as marksheet, migration, or pass certificate. The CBSE duplicate marksheet sis essential for various educational and professional purposes like higher studies and employment opportunities.

CBSE has launched a portal to provide Class 10 and 12 duplicate marksheets online. The portal, Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) serves as a safe and viable solution to provide students with their lost or damaged academic documents.

Students can understand the application process thoroughly to ensure a seamless experience to get their documents. Thus have a look at the steps to apply for a CBSE duplicate marksheet online.