How Chennai’s Tech-Savvy Students Make Online Classes a Nightmare

These are times when students oust teachers from classrooms. More specifically, in Chennai’s online classrooms, students who have technological upper hand are one-upping their teachers.
Says a Chennai based student on the condition of anonymity,
Similar to this, instances of students using their technology skills to rig the education system have been increasingly happening, after schools moved their education system online, following the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
Sharing a ‘horrific experience’, that happened during a school level test held a few months ago, a teacher from a Chennai school says that her students have even gone to the extent of changing the questions of an ongoing online test.
The event, she said created a havoc for close to two hours. And several students were surprised and confused to see the question change, after they had answered them.
“It happened because the students are more tech-aware than us teachers,” admits the teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
She adds that following the incident, they make sure to send test links only after disabling the edit option.
Besides, as the classes are now being held online, students, she says can choose to join the class and go about doing their personal work. “Many a time, despite our multiple requests, they mute both audio and video, and go about doing their own business."
A student from a Chennai school said that most of his classmates are also making best use of the online classes, to annoy a teacher whom they don’t like. He says that almost every day, ‘notorious kids’ of his school use a topper’s email id to enter the Google Classroom and create “ruckus” in class.
That’s not all. Students have also got other ways to disturb or waste class-hours, online.
“Usually, the link of the next day’s class, is shared with the class the previous day over WhatsApp.”
Using that, one of the students, he says enters the Meet five minutes before the scheduled time and becomes the host. He soon disables the screen share option. As a result, the teacher will not be able to share his or her screen and start the lesson, on time, he says.
He adds that when the class gets extremely boring, they even end the Meet for the entire class.
The teacher, now will be left with the option of creating a new link for the class. And by the time, he creates a new link and the entire strength of 60 students join it, another 15 minutes would have gone waste, the student says.
“Once Priyanka Gandhi visited my online class,” said a teacher of another Chennai school and laughed, recalling an ‘unforgettable’ incident, that happened a few weeks ago. The teacher said that in the middle of her ongoing class, a student entered the class posing as the Congress leader.
After entering, she said, the user was silent for a while. And that made even the students think it was indeed the leader. Soon there was a lot of commotion. The class got disturbed, obviously. “But when the user began bluffing some rubbish in the name of women empowerment, I sensed it was one of my naughtiest students after all.”
The teacher adds that rampant copying also goes on when tests take place over Google Meets or Google Classrooms.
Almost all students, who have access to multiple mobile phones or computers at home have the option of copying answers from online websites, she says and adds, “But mostly, we do get to know they have copied, when we see complicated sentence structures or words in their answer scripts. However, beyond a point, we too are helpless.”
Explaining the kind of copying that takes place at his school, a student says, “Even as a test goes on in the school’s Google Classroom, the toppers in my class create a separate Google Classroom, where they are the hosts. They share the entire answer paper using the screen share option. And all the students copy it, quickly.”
But the teachers too are catching up.
Published: undefined