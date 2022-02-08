Hijab Should Be Banned in MP Schools, Will Be Discussed: Education Minister

Last month, Muslim women were denied entry in Government Women's PU college in Udupi, Karnataka, for wearing a hijab
Amidst the ongoing controversy over the wearing of hijabs in schools and colleges in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Tuesday, 8 February, that the hijab should be banned in schools and a new dress code will be discussed soon.
Responding to a question on whether the hijab will be part of the new dress code, the minister said:
Commenting on the hijab row in Karnataka where Muslim girl students were denied entry in schools and colleges in Udupi and Chikmagalur, he said, “As per India’s culture and traditions, people should practice their faith in their own homes. The girls wearing hijabs are deliberately breaking the dress code to create a hostile environment.”
The minister said, “We will have discussions over the dress code here as well. A school's dress code must be followed. It is better for both girls and boys to adhere to the uniforms mandated by the schools. This is how discipline will be maintained in schools.”
Last month, Muslim women were denied entry in Government Women's PU college in Udupi, Karnataka, for wearing a hijab.
