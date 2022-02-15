Hijab Row: PU, Degree Colleges in Karnataka to Reopen from 16 February

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from 9 February, and it was subsequently extended up to 16 February.

Ensuring Peace in State

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Following the court order, the government had decided to resume classes for high school students up to Class 10 from 14 February, and for pre-university and degree colleges thereafter, and accordingly high schools across the state reopened on Friday, 15 February.

Expressing confidence that there will be no untoward incidents when colleges reopen, Home Minister Jnanendra said police are with educational institutions and see to it that there is no disturbance to peace. Police officials are gathering information regarding how the row got escalated, and investigation is on in this regard.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)