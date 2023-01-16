HBSE Date Sheet 2023 Out: Steps To Download Haryana Board 10, 12 Time Table

Haryana Board HBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 for 10, 12 Classes Out: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the date sheet for the secondary (10th) and senior secondary (12th) classes on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Haryana Board Exams 2023 can download and check the HBSE 10, 12 Exam Time Table by following the below mentioned easy steps.