Haryana to Allow Schools, Colleges to Reopen: Check Visit Timings

Students will be required to take consent from their parents before they resume their visits to schools, colleges.

The Centre has allowed schools to partially reopen from 21 September for Classes 9-12 with consent from parents. | (Image: Erum Gour/ The Quint )

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has allowed reopening of schools and colleges as a trial run from 26 September with aim for students to seek guidance from their teachers.

In reference to the SOP released by the Centre for the reopening of schools, the Director General of the Haryana Ministry of Higher Education has allowed reopening of schools and colleges for student students to seek guidance from teachers in a staggered manner.

The state education department has directed schools and universities to complete all safety protocols related to COVID-19 by Friday, 25 September.

Staggered timings, regular sanitisation and compulsory masks will be followed as students return to school after a gap of almost seven months. They will, however, have to take consent from their parents before they resume their visits to schools.