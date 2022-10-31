Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Release Date, Direct Link and Steps To Download

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released soon on the official website, hssc.gov.in. Check details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the Haryana CET Exam 2022 must remember that the test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) instead of Haryana Selection Commission (HSSC). The Haryana CET Exam for Group C and Group D posts will be held on 5 and 6 November 2022. Here is the admit card release date, direct link, and easy steps to download the Haryana CET Hall Ticket 2022.
Although the concerned authorities have not announced the official date of releasing the admit cards yet. It is expected that the Haryana CET Admit Card will be released today on the official website. Candidates can download and check their hall tickets by using their personal login credentials. It must be noted that it is mandatory to download the admit cards before the last date. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall ticket.
All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming Haryana CET Examination 2022 must follow the below mentioned steps to download their admit cards from the direct link.
Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for downloading Haryana CET Admit Cards 2022.
Click on the direct link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
