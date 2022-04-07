GPAT 2022: NTA Released the Admit Cards on gpat.nta.nic.in

GPAT 2022 admit cards released by NTA
NTA has released the admit cards for the candidates appearing in Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website like gpat.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the GPAT 2022 exams on 9 April 2022 from 9 AM to 12 noon. Know all about the steps you need to follow to download the card mentioned below.
Visit the official website GOAT NTA at gpat.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download GPAT Admit card'.
You can log in using your application number and date of birth.
The GPAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details and download the admit card.
NTA had previously released a notification which informed about the exam cities and the pattern of exam. The students will appear for four major subjects besides their allied ones. The four major subjects include Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, and Pharmacology.
Students must nit forget to carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for GPAT 2022 without the admit card. If you face any difficulty while downloading the admit cards, reach out to NTA through their helpdesk or sent them a mail at gpat@nta.ac.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)