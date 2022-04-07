GPAT 2022: NTA Released the Admit Cards on gpat.nta.nic.in

NTA has released the admit cards for the candidates appearing in Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2022. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website like gpat.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the GPAT 2022 exams on 9 April 2022 from 9 AM to 12 noon. Know all about the steps you need to follow to download the card mentioned below.