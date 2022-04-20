NTA GAT-B/BET 2022: Admit Card Released, Details Here

NTA released the GAT B/ BET 2022 Admit Cards.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Entrance Test-Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test on its official website.
The candidates appearing for the GAT-B and BET can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
Students will have to download the admit cards for GAT-B and BET by using the application number and password or application number and date of birth for login.
Visit the official website of NTA for GAT-B and BET admit cards.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GAT B BET 2022 Admit Card'.
Then you will have to enter the application number and password or application number and date of birth for login.
GAT-B and BET admit cards will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit cards and keep a print out.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit cards. The GAT-B/BET exams will be conducted on 23 April 2022 through online mode and computer-based mode.
NTA will conduct the papers for 180 minutes each. The GAT-B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
