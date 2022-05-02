GPAT Answer Key 2022 Released on gpat.nta.nic.in: Raise Objections by 2 May

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the GPAT 2022 answer key from gpat.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam was held on April 9 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

The candidates can raise objection if they are not satisfied by the answers. They will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question. The objection window is open till 2 May, 11:50 PM.