GPAT Answer Key 2022 Released on gpat.nta.nic.in: Raise Objections by 2 May

NTA released the answer key for GPAT 2022 on gpat.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the GPAT 2022 answer key from gpat.nta.nic.in.
The entrance exam was held on April 9 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format.
The candidates can raise objection if they are not satisfied by the answers. They will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question. The objection window is open till 2 May, 11:50 PM.
According to the NTA, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared."
It further added, "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 May 2022 (up to 11:50 p.m.).”
Visit the official website of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test - gpat.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link, "Please Click Here to See Your Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for GPAT-2022."
Enter your Application Number, Password for login.
A link will appear. View the GPAT Answer Key from the link.
If you want to submit your objections, click on 'View Question Paper' and then click on 'Click to Challenge Answer key.'
Save your claims, pay the total fee and submit.
For any clarifications or doubts, candidates can reach out to NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.
