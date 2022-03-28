K'taka Student in Hijab Misses SSLC Exam After Govt Makes Uniform Compulsory

Girls appearing for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, 28 March, were asked to remove their headscarf before writing the exam.
A Muslim student in Bagalkote had to miss the Class 10 boards as she was not allowed to write the exam in a hijab. She was seen leaving the examination hall with a family member.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that anyone violating the uniform rules would face action. "Whoever violates the rule will face action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove the hijab and write the exam," Jnanendra was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh also stated, "Police will naturally take action against anyone violating the government rules. I am confident that no child will give opportunity for such things."
Meanwhile, in Hubli's Shantiniketan school, a Muslim student was asked to leave as she wore a burqa to the SSLC examination hall. The student changed into "civil dress" and attended the exam later, school authorities said. Girls were seen removing the burqa before entering the examination hall at St Joseph's Convent Girls High School in Bengaluru, as well.
In CS Patil School, Gadag, teachers offered roses to welcome students wearing hijabs. The students, however, had to write the examination without the headscarf to comply with the recent order that banned the hijab in SSLC exam halls.
A circular issued by the Karnataka Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Friday had said that students of government schools would have to appear in uniforms prescribed by the government. Private school students (aided and unaided) would have to wear the uniform prescribed by their respective school managements, the circular had said.
Around 8.73 lakh students will be appearing for the SSLC exams, which are scheduled to continue from 28 March to 11 April.
Meanwhile, a sixteen-year-old girl, Anushree, appearing for the SSLC examination in Mysuru on Monday, passed away due to cardiac arrest after she collapsed in the exam hall. Education Minister Nagesh expressed his condolences.
