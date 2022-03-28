K'taka Student in Hijab Misses SSLC Exam After Govt Makes Uniform Compulsory

Nearly two weeks after the Karnataka High Court ruled that students could not don the hijab in educational institutions, girls appearing for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Monday, 28 March, were asked to remove their headscarf before writing the exam.

A Muslim student in Bagalkote had to miss the Class 10 boards as she was not allowed to write the exam in a hijab. She was seen leaving the examination hall with a family member.