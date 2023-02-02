GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result To Be Out Soon: Steps To Download Here

GBSHSE is expected to release the 12th class term 1 result soon. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 12 class term 1 result soon on the official websites, gbshse.in and result1.gbshse.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Goa Board 12th class term 1 examination can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.
GBSHSE has released the 12th class term 1 response sheets on the aforementioned website. Candidates can use them to check their performance. Also, if there is any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the responses till 8 February 2023. Candidates must note down that they have to pay Rs 25 per challenge.
Visit the official websites, gbshse.in or result1.gbshse.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Goa Board HSSC 12th Class Term 1 Result.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your Goa Board 12th class term 1 result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined