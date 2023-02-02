GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result To Be Out Soon: Steps To Download Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result To Be Out Soon: Steps To Download Here

Goa Board 12th class term 1 HSSC result will be released anytime soon. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

GBSHSE is expected to release the 12th class term 1 result soon. Check details here.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>GBSHSE is expected to release the 12th class term 1 result soon. Check details here.</p></div>

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 12 class term 1 result soon on the official websites, gbshse.in and result1.gbshse.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Goa Board 12th class term 1 examination can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

GBSHSE has released the 12th class term 1 response sheets on the aforementioned website. Candidates can use them to check their performance. Also, if there is any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the responses till 8 February 2023. Candidates must note down that they have to pay Rs 25 per challenge.

Candidates must remember that no marksheet will be provided for the 12th class term 1 result. Instead, a final marksheet will be issued consisting of aggregate marks of both term 1 and term 2 examination.

Steps To Download the GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Term 1 Result

  • Visit the official websites, gbshse.in or result1.gbshse.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search and click on the direct link for downloading the Goa Board HSSC 12th Class Term 1 Result.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your Goa Board 12th class term 1 result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

