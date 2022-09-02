Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pune: FTII Student Found Dead in Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

Pune: FTII Student Found Dead in Hostel Room, Police Suspect Suicide

She was a postgraduate student of the 2019 batch and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand.
PTI
Education
Published:

FTII campus. 

|

(Photo: Reuters)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>FTII campus.&nbsp;</p></div>

Twenty-five-year-old woman student at the prestigious Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday, 1 September, a police official said.

She was a postgraduate student of the 2019 batch in the screen and acting course and hailed from Nainital in Uttarakhand, the official said.

“She was found hanging in her hostel room after the door was broken as it was locked from inside. No suicide note has been found on the spot. It, however, appears to be a case of suicide,” the Deccan Gymkhana police station official said.

The kin of the woman have been informed and police will speak to them once they arrive in the city to get more details, he added.

On 5 August, a 32-year-old student of FTII’s cinematography course was found hanging in his hostel.

Also Read‘He Was Family, Our Go-To Lensman’: Friends on FTII Student Who Died by Suicide
Also ReadFTII Pune Merit List Shows 'Vacant' SC, ST, and OBC Seats; Students Protest

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT