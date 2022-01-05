FMGE December Result 2021: Score Card To Be Today

FMGE December Result 2021: Score Card Releasing Today on nbe.edu.in
The result for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE December 2021 was declared on 29 December 2021, by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
The NBE is scheduled to release the scorecard for the same on 5 January 2022. The candidates can visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in, and download their respective scorecards, once they are released.
The FMGE December 2021 exam was conducted on 12 December 2021. Once the scorecards are released today, candidates will be able to check the highest marks in the FMGE 2021 exam.
Please refer to the five easy steps shared below now to download your FMGE December 2021 scorecards.
Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
Navigate to the tab that reads, 'FMGE December 2021' and click on the 'download score card' option.
Enter your official login credentials required to log in.
Your FMGE score card for december 2021 result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future references.
Candidates must note that the NBE has not given out any particular time for the release of the scorecards on 5 January 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in, all throughout the day .
Candidates must also remember that the total marks will be calculated out of 300 and students would either be awarded the 'Pass' or 'Fail' status.
Also, in case of any discrepancies or errors in the FMGE Dec Result 2021, candidates must reach out to the NBE at the earliest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)