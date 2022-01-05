FMGE December Result 2021: Score Card To Be Today

Candidates must note that the NBE has not given out any particular time for the release of the scorecards on 5 January 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in, all throughout the day .

Candidates must also remember that the total marks will be calculated out of 300 and students would either be awarded the 'Pass' or 'Fail' status.

Also, in case of any discrepancies or errors in the FMGE Dec Result 2021, candidates must reach out to the NBE at the earliest.