FMGE Admit Card for December 2021 Session Out: Here's How to Download

FMGE December 2021 Admit card released on nbe.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 on Monday, 6 December.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of the NBE: nbe.edu.in.
Visit the official website of the NBE: nbe.edu.in
Click on 'FMGE DEC 2021' link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on 'Applicant Login'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter you user ID and password
Click on 'Login'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for future reference
"Candidates who have downloaded the admit card for the FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on 02 December 2021, are hereby informed that the admit card downloaded during the testing phase is not a valid document and that they will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the same," reads the official notice released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBE.
