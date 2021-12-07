FMGE Admit Card for December 2021 Session Out: Here's How to Download

The exam is scheduled to be held on 12 December 2021.
The Quint
Education
Published:

FMGE December 2021 Admit card released on nbe.edu.in.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>FMGE December 2021 Admit card released on nbe.edu.in.</p></div>

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 on Monday, 6 December.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of the NBE: nbe.edu.in.

Also ReadOmicron Worry: Expedite NEET-PG Counselling, We Need More Doctors To Serve
The FMGE 2021 is scheduled to be held on 12 December 2021.

How to Download FMGE December 2021 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of the NBE: nbe.edu.in

  • Click on 'FMGE DEC 2021' link on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Click on 'Applicant Login'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter you user ID and password

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Download and print the admit card for future reference

Also ReadMP NEET 2021 Counselling: Check Fee Structure, Important Documents and More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

"Candidates who have downloaded the admit card for the FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on 02 December 2021, are hereby informed that the admit card downloaded during the testing phase is not a valid document and that they will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the same," reads the official notice released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBE.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT