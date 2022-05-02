FIR Filed Over Writing of Slogans on Kashmir, Brahmanism on BHU Walls

Days after contentious slogans were written on the walls of the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons over the lettering, The Indian Express reported on Monday, 2 May.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the university's authorities. The complaint notes that the slogans, scrawled in Hindi, advocate separatism in Kashmir and calls for eradicating Brahmanism from the varsity, as per the report.

The slogans were reportedly written on the walls of the campus on 27 April, following which security was deployed on campus. While it was alleged that left-leaning student group Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha (BCM) was behind the lettering, as per a report by news agency ANI, the organisation has distanced itself from the slogans.