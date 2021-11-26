DU PG Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List to be Out Tomorrow

DU PG 2nd merit list to be released on admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG 2nd Merit List: The University of Delhi (DU) is scheduled to release the second merit/ admission list for admissions in postgraduate (PG) courses on Saturday, 27 November 2021.
The DU PG merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, and marks obtained by students of the DU in their qualifying examination. First merit list was released on 17 November 2021.
Go to the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on 'PG Admission List' under postgraduate admissions
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Navigate to the course you applied for and click on 'Entrance' or 'Merit' under 'Second'.
Merit list will appear on the screen.
Check cut-off and save it for future reference.
Here are the details about the DU PG admission schedule and process against second merit list.
The DU PG second merit list will be released on 27 November 2021. Candidates who qualify against the same will have to apply for admission between 10 am, Sunday, 28 November and 11:59 pm, Monday, 29 November 2021. Departments/colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates from 10:00 am, Monday, 29 November till 5:00 pm, Tuesday, 30 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)