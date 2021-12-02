DU PG Admission 2021: 3rd Merit List to Release Tomorrow

Check DU PG admission cut off on admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG Admission: The University of Delhi (DU), on Friday, 3 December, will release the 3rd merit/ admission list for admissions in postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the varsity.
Candidates who applied for admission in PG course in DU will be able to check the cut off list online on the admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
Go to the official website or admission portal of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in
Click on 'PG Admission List' under postgraduate admissions
A new webpage will open on the screen
Go to the course you applied for and click on 'Entrance' or 'Merit' based admission list link
Merit list will appear on the screen
Check cut-off of your programme
Download and save it for future reference
Candidates who qualify for admission against 3rd cut off list will have to apply for admission between 10 am, Saturday, 04 December and 11:59 pm, Sunday, 05 December 2021. Departments/ Colleges will verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd merit list from 10 am, Saturday, 04 December to 05 pm, Monday, 06 December 2021. Candidates who secure admission against 3rd list are required to pay fee by 01 pm, Tuesday, 7 December 2021.
For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of DU.
