DU Likely to Announce First Cut Off on 10 October: Sources

Delhi University is likely to announce its first-cut offs on 10 October, University sources have informed The Quint.

According to a notification released by Delhi University on 25 September, admission against the first cut off will begin on 12 October.

DU, so far is expected to release a total of five cut off lists. However, the 25 September circular also says: “In case vacant seats are left, further Cut-Offs may be announced by the University to fill the vacant seats.” The academic session, for both undergraduate, as well as postgraduate students, will begin on 18 November.

Entrance based admission to Undergraduate Courses for those part of the 1st Merit list will begin at 10 am on 19 October, and the last date for payment against the same is 23 October, according tot he circular dated 25 September.

Both entrance, as well as merit based admission to Postgraduate Courses will begin at 10 am on 26 October, and the last date for those who qualify the first list is 30 October.

Around 3,53,918 students have registered for admissions in DU this year, which is almost a lakh more than the 2,58,000 who had applied to the varsity last year.

The University of Delhi has made the admission process completely online this year and students will not have to visit colleges for completing the admission process.