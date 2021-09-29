Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum in All Delhi Govt Schools

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In an effort to inculcate patriotism among school students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 28 September, launched 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for all state government schools at an event organised at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Speaking at the event, CM Kejriwal said:
"Patriotism is not something that one should feel only when there is a flag hoisting or when national anthem is sung as is the case nowadays rather it should be a evolving feeling among all of us. That is what we aim to achieve through this curriculum," Kejriwal said at the event addressing hundreds of students and teachers from Delhi government schools.
The CM had announced the plan of launching this curriculum during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019.
Although, we talk about great freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Jhansi Ki Rani, the discussion is never about what made them to take up the fight and how they battled them, he pointed out, adding that the 'Deshbhakti' curriculum would bridge that gap, reported NDTV.
Sisodia, however, stressed that students would not be forced to memorise historical facts. Also, the curriculum would not preach moral values, he added.
The Deshbhakti curriculum, which has been developed by Delhi school teachers with inputs from some NGOs, will be launched for students from Nursery to Class 12 whenever schools re-open for them.
According to NDTV, the syllabus will be taught using specially prepared handbooks. The handbooks meant for Classes 6 to 8 and 9 to12 that include 100 stories of freedom fighters were also unveiled during the event.
As per the Delhi government's Education department, students from nursery to class 8 will have one 'patriotism' period every day. And those from classes 9 to 12 will have the classes once every week, Mint reported.
To ensure that the curriculum is implemented properly, every school will appoint three nodal teachers, one each for Nursery to Class 5, Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 to 12. NCERT will also conduct an orientation programme for nodal teachers from 29 September to 5 October to train them on how they can inculcate a feeling of patriotism among students.
