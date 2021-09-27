Delhi HC Stays Order Enforcing Kejriwal's Lockdown Promise for Rent Payment

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, 27 September, temporarily stayed an order that enforces a promise for rent payment of poor tenants by the Delhi government.
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, 27 September, temporarily stayed an order that enforces a promise for rent payment of poor tenants by the Delhi government – as had been made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March 2020, during the first COVID-19-induced lockdown.
The court had further granted the Delhi government six weeks to frame a policy for the implementation of vow.
The state government had subsequently challenged the order. During the hearing on Monday, the legal counsel of the state government informed the court that Kejriwal's statement had not been meant as a promise.
Opposing the Delhi government's appeal, advocate Gaurav Jain was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench, "It is very surprising that for such a small amount of rent, the Delhi government, which claims to have one of the highest budgets among states, they are refusing. There are six petitioners... How hard it is to formulate a policy?
A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh further asked the state government if it would be willing to pay part of the rent.
The bench then ruled that the single-judge order will be stayed till the next date of hearing, which is 29 November, Bar and Bench reported.
