Watch: PM Modi's Address at Delhi University Ceremony Marking 100 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: Video screenshot)
Delhi University (DU) will hold the closing ceremony of its centenary celebrations on Friday, 30 June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the gathering.
The prime minister is also expected to lay the foundation stones for three new buildings and release a collection of coffee table books. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the ceremony as a guest of honour, officials said.
Over 100 years ago, DU was established with just three colleges, 750 students, eight departments, and two faculties. Now, the university has over 90 affiliated colleges spread across the city.