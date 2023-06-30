Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: PM Modi's Address at Delhi University Ceremony Marking 100 Years

Watch: PM Modi's Address at Delhi University Ceremony Marking 100 Years

Over 100 years ago, DU was established with just three colleges.
The Quint
Education
Published:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

|

(Photo: Video screenshot) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Delhi University (DU) will hold the closing ceremony of its centenary celebrations on Friday, 30 June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the gathering.

The prime minister is also expected to lay the foundation stones for three new buildings and release a collection of coffee table books. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the ceremony as a guest of honour, officials said.

"As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone," PM Modi tweeted ahead of the event.

Over 100 years ago, DU was established with just three colleges, 750 students, eight departments, and two faculties. Now, the university has over 90 affiliated colleges spread across the city.

Also ReadFrom 3 Colleges to a Pan-India Legacy: How DU Shaped Up in These 100 Years

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT