'Need Diverse Perspectives’: DU Profs on Removal of Mohd Iqbal from Syllabus

N Sukumar, a political science professor, told The Quint that this was not the first attempt to remove material about Iqbal from the syllabus.

“Around 15 years ago, there was an attempt to remove Iqbal from the syllabus. However, the attempt did not succeed. Back then, they did not have a majority in the Academic Council," Sukumar said.

However, on 26 May, the proposal was passed unanimously in the meeting. The meeting that began at 10.30 pm went on till around 1.30 am.

A statement from the office of the DU vice chancellor read, “Allama Iqbal was dropped from the Political Science syllabus during the discussion on the undergraduate course in the 1014th Academic Council meeting of University of Delhi. Presiding over the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said that those who laid the foundation to break India should not be in the syllabus. The Vice-Chancellor's proposal was unanimously passed by the House.”

The Quint spoke to DU professors and members of the Academic Council about how the course was removed and why it was important for students to learn about Iqbal and his writing.