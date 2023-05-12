Delhi University's B.El.Ed Course To Be Replaced: Here's What Profs Have To Say

In the upcoming academic year, Delhi University's Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) course is likely to be replaced by a new programme called the Integrated Teacher's Education Programme (ITEP).

The four-year programme is in line with the new school structure laid down by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pankaj Arora, who was part of the curriculum committee for ITEP, told The Quint that the new course is aimed at preparing teachers in accordance with the new school structure laid out in the NEP – Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary.