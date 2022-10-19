Delhi University’s Releases First CSAS Seat Allocation List for UG Admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday, 19 October, released the first seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the same can check the list online on varsity's official website: du.ac.in.

This CSAS is set to replace the cut-off system that previously determined admissions.

The round-1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of preferences of courses and colleges selected by the students during the DU undergraduate (UG) preference-filling phase.