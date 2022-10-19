Delhi University’s Releases First CSAS Seat Allocation List for UG Admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday, 19 October, released the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions.
(Photo: The Quint)
The University of Delhi (DU) on Wednesday, 19 October, released the first seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the same can check the list online on varsity's official website: du.ac.in.
This CSAS is set to replace the cut-off system that previously determined admissions.
The round-1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of preferences of courses and colleges selected by the students during the DU undergraduate (UG) preference-filling phase.
Candidates who have been allocated a seat under the first list will have to accept the seat by 21 October. Once the candidate 'Accept' the provisionally allocated seat, the concerned College will check the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate. After verification, the college will either 'Approve' or 'Reject' the provisionally allocated seat of the candidate. For first round, the colleges will have to verify and approve the online application of candidates by 5 pm on 22 October.
After the College approves, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee for the approved seat. Last date to pay admission fee under first round is 4.59 pm, 24 October.
