NEP: Four-Year UG Courses May Return to Delhi University in 2021

Half a decade after the University of Delhi was forced to abandon its controversial Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, students enrolling at the prestigious central varsity in the coming academic session may have the option of pursuing a multi-disciplinary four-year undergraduate degree, which they can quit at the end of the first, second or the third year, sources in the know of the matter have told The Quint.

A key feature of the National Education Policy, 2020, the four-year degree programme with multiple exit points, is being discussed by a committee comprising varsity officials and teachers, which has been tasked to suggest ways in which the new policy can be implemented.