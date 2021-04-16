Delhi Schools to Have Summer Vacation from 11 May to 30 June

Schools in Delhi to observe summer vacations from 11 May to 30 June.
The Government of Delhi, on Friday, 16 April, announced the dates of summer vacation of schools in Delhi. As per the official notice by Directorate of Education (DoE), all schools in Delhi are to observe summer vacation from 11 May to 30 June.
“During the vacation period, Heads of Schools are hereby authorised to call vacation staff as per requirement for any school related work (academic, admission, examination etc.) maintaining COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Competent Authorities from time to time,” the official statement said.
The circular also announced the dates of Autumn and Winter breaks.
Autumn break will be observed from 12-14 October 2021. The winter vacation will start from 1 January and will go on till 15 January 2022.
Earlier, the government of Delhi announced the students of classes 9 to 12 will not be called to schools for classes or exams due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital. "It is clarified that no student of class 9 to 12 should be physically called to school for exams, practicals or any academic and non-academic activity,” said DoE notification.
