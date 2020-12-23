Delhi Govt May Not Allow Nursery Admissions This Year, Says Report

The Delhi government may not allow nursery admissions in 2021 and admit two batches instead in the 2022-2023 academic year, reports The Indian Express. According to the proposal that will be placed before private schools, admissions could be held in two batches in 2022 – one in nursery and the other in kindergarten.

Quoting an official, the report says that schools can admit students in both nursery and KG, as there will be vacancies in both classes. According to this unnamed official, the idea was mooted to spare young children from online classes.