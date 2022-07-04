Curriculum Revision: Education Ministry Launches Website for Public Consultation

The Ministry of Education has launched a survey that will allow public consultation regarding revisions to the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which will be the foundation for the new NCERT books.

The survey, can be found on www.ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in.

The website page says, "This survey is collecting suggestions and feedback from public at large to obtain inputs for formulation of the National Curriculum Frameworks."

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday, "All stakeholders, including teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education are invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages placed in the VIIIth Schedule of our Constitution."