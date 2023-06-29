CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2023 Released On cuet.samarth.ac.in; Details Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 answer key on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2023 answer key will be able to download CUET answer key 2023 on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA has uploaded both the CUET UG response sheet and the question paper. Candidates who are not satisfied with the CUET UG answer key 2023 can raise objections against the answer key from 29 to 30 June by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged which will be a non-refundable processing fee.

This year around 16.85 lakh students appeared in the second edition of CUET UG exam 2023. The National Testing Agency informed that the answers challenged will be reviewed by the subject experts on the basis of which the final answer key will be released.