CUET PG Results Declared by NTA

The scores of candidates will be shared with the university that the candidates apply to; this will be done to streamline the process and maintain transparency. The results will be declared on the basis of the final answer key, which was released on 23 September.

Students must obtain at least 45 percent marks in order to pass the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG), according to a notification circulated by the NTA.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities that have adopted CUET to ensure that all the necessary requirements to complete the admission process are fulfilled. It has also instructed the universities to create websites and web portals so that the admission process is smooth. This also ensures that the students don't face any problem post the declaration of results.