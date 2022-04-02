CUET 2022: NTA to Begin Registrations from Today, How to Fill Application Form

CUET 2022: Registration to begin from 02 April, Fill Application form on cuet.samarth.ac.in
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the registrations for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 from Saturday, 2 April 2022.
The CUET has been newly introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Central Universities (CUs).
Here are all the important details about CUET 2022.
CUET 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the first week of July 2022. However, the exam date of CUET is yet to be announced by the NTA.
As mentioned above, registration for CUET 2022 is scheduled to begin from Saturday, 2 April.
The last date to apply for CUET 2022 is 30 April 2022.
CUET's official website has not gone live yet. Once, the website is available, students will be able to fill up their application forms for CUET. Here's how to do it.
Visit the official website of CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in
Go to the registration link and click on New Registration
Enter your personal details to register yourself
Key in your registered credentials and login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the CUET application fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
Check this space for further updates about CUET and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)