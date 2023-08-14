CTET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon: Date, Time, Steps To Download & More

CTET 2023 Admit Card Release Date Soon: According to an official notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CTET admit card 2023 will be released two days before the examination date. Candidates can download and check the Central Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

This year, the CTET Exam 2023 July session will be conducted by the CBSE on 20 August 2023. The exam will be held through an OMR based offline mode in allotted examination centers.

A CTET Pre-admit card notice released by the concerned officials stated, "The applicants are informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination cities have changed as per the availability of examination centers."