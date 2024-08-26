CSIR NET Result 2024 To Release Soon With Cut Off Marks; Details Here

advertisement
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test 2024(CSIR NET 2024) is just around the corner. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the CSIR NET 2024 result this week. Students who have appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in to check and download the CSIR NET 2024 result.
It is pertinent to note that the NTA released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET 2024 exam on August 9. The final answer key, however, is still missing. The NTA is anticipated to release the final answer key along with the CSIR NET 2024 result soon. The exact date and time for the declaration of the CSIR NET Results has not been announced by the NTA.
Those who are eagerly waiting for the CSIR NET 2024 result can visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in
Click on the link - Joint CSIR UGC-NET Result 2024.
After submitting the application number and other required details, hit the submit button
The CSIR NET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are also advised to download the CSIR NET 2024 scorecard and save it for future references.
Once the CSIR NET 2024 result is announced, the candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible to receive their CSIR NET eligibility certificate and JRF Award Letters from NTA. The aspiring candidates had to pay Rs 200 per question for raising objections during the provisional answer key challenge period. The CSIR NET 2024 exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges.
