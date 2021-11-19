CSIR NET 2021 exam date released. Image used for representational purposes.
The examination date for the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET 2021 has been released. It shall be conducted on 29 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the NTA will update them with more details such as eligibility and application dates of the CSIR NET 2021 exam soon on its official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Once the CSIR NET 2021 exam is conducted in January 2022, it shall be followed by two more rounds in 2022 itself.
The NTA used its official Twitter handle of CSIR to make the announcement regarding the CSIR NET 2021 exam date as well as notify the candidates about the two consequetive rounds that will follow it.
While the exam was supposed to be conducted in July 2021, it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Indian society.
Under normal circumstances, the CSIR NET exam is usually conducted two times in a year, namely June and December.
The CSIR NET 2021 is being held for assessing and determining the eligibility of candidates for the position of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in Colleges and Universities of the country.
The exam usually pertains to science major candidates and is given by them.
Candidates must note that the result for the NET 2020 cycle was released on 24 February 2021. However, despite the new exam dates being announced, it could not be conducted.
For more updates on the CSIR NET 2021, candidates are advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in
