CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule Released; Details For Registration Below

The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the schedule for the CSAB 2023 special round. The counselling process for the same will start on 30 July 2023. Interested candidates can apply and register for the CSAB 2023 special round on the official website at csab.nic.in.

the candidates will have to submit an online request for restoring the category by July 31 and candidates must answer all the questions regarding category restoration by August 31.

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institute of Engineering, Science, and Technology, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will allocate seats to the CSAB 2023.