CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule Released; Details For Registration Below

CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Allotment to begin soon
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the schedule for the CSAB 2023 special round. The counselling process for the same will start on 30 July 2023. Interested candidates can apply and register for the CSAB 2023 special round on the official website at csab.nic.in.
the candidates will have to submit an online request for restoring the category by July 31 and candidates must answer all the questions regarding category restoration by August 31.
The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institute of Engineering, Science, and Technology, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will allocate seats to the CSAB 2023.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will post the open positions after the counselling procedure on 3 August 2023. The candidates will be able to register, pay the fees, and fill choices for the CSAB special round 1 from 3 August itself. The procedure will conclude on August 7.
Candidates will be able to finish the list of their preferred institutions till August 8 and the CSAB 2023 special round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on the same day. Students will be able to choose a seat or leave the procedure from 8 to 11 August.
The candidates will also have to report online with their documents for the review procedure. The procedure for CSAB 2023 special round 2 will start on 13 August 2023.
