CLAT 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Exam Date

CLAT 2022 exam date revised, check details.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced a revised exam date sheet for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can take a look at the revised date sheet for CLAT on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
It is also to be noted by the candidates that along with the postponement of the exam date, the application process for the CLAT 2022 has also been extended.
The ones interested to apply should check the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all the latest information.
It is decided that the CLAT 2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on 19 June 2022. Students should take note of the timings and the date.
Candidates with 45 percent marks or a similar grade in class 12 are eligible to apply for the UG CLAT 2022.
The eligibility criteria for the CLAT PG is that the candidates should possess an LLB or equivalent degree with minimum 50 percent marks.
Step 1: Click on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Step 2: Go to the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your mobile number and password after going to the link
Step 4: Login by filling in your credentials
Step 5: Enter all the necessary details in the application form
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents
Step 7: Pay the application fees online and click on submit after verifying all the details
Step 8: Download the application form for reference
