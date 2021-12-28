CLAT 2022: Registration To Begin In First Week Of January 2022
The registration for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 is scheduled to begin in the first week of January 2022. CLAT is a centralised national test for students who aim to be lawyers and to gain admission in twenty two national law universities in India.
Thus, candidates who are interested to apply for CLAT 2022 can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once the registration has commenced.
The CLAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 8 May 2022 and this has been confirmed by the Consortium of NLUs to media houses such as HT Digital.
Fresh graduates from school can apply for the LLB program and final year students of under graduation can apply for the LLM program.
In addition tot his, the Consortium has also announced its resolution to hold CLAT 2023 on 18 December 2022. Hence, the year 2022 will witness two rounds of CLAT examinations in one single year.
Besides this, the Consortium had also announced in November 2021 that it has reduced the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs Rs.30,000 for the General category candidates and Rs. 20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.
