CISCE Declares ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results; Pass Percentage 98.9 & 96.9

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICESE (10th) and ISC (12th) results at around 3 pm on Sunday, 14 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) results at around 3 pm on Sunday, 14 May.
Students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 results online on CISCE’s official website- cisce.org.
While individual results of candidates are available on the official websites of CISCE - cisce.org and results.cisce.org the tabulation registers will also be made available to schools on the careers portal of the board.
Class 10 exams for the ICSE board were conducted between 27th February to 25 March, and class 12 (ISC) exams were held from 13 February to 31 March.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the names of the top performers in the ICSE board exams, class 10, for the year 2023 which were conducted from 27 February to 29 March.
The list of toppers includes Rushil Kumar, Annanya Karthik, Shreya Upadhyay, Advay Sardesai, Yash Manish Bhasein, Tanay Sushil Shah, Hiya Sanghavi, Avishi Singh, and Sambit Mukhopadhyay.
The ISC Class 12 board examinations were conducted from 13 February to 31 March this year and the five students Riyaa Agarwal, Ipshita Bhattacharyya, Mohd Aryaan Tariq, Subham Kumar Agarwal, and Manya Gupta have secured the top positions in the exams.
Around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE board exams 2023 and the pass percentages for ICSE class 10 is 98.94 percent while for ISC class 12 is 96.93 percent.
For the students dissatisfied with their results, the board provides an option to apply for re-checking until 21 March, which can be done through the official board websites or their respective schools. A fee of Rs 1,000 per paper is applicable for ICSE students, while ISC students need to pay Rs 1,000 per subject to avail this facility.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)