Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Board Exams Admit Cards Released

CGBSE Class 12 Admit card released on cgbse.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit cards (hall tickets) of students appearing for the Class 12 (higher secondary) board exams 2021.
Students who are enrolled for the same can download their admit cards from the board's official website: cgbse.nic.in.
CGBSE has also released the admit card for Class 12 vocational courses exam.
Direct link to download 12th Regular/Private Admit Card Main 2021.
Direct link to download 12th VOC Regular/Private Admit Card Main 2021.
Chhattisgarh CGBSE board Class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted between 1 and 5 June 2021. This year, students of CGBSE Class 12 are allowed to appear for exams from their homes. This decision has been taken in the view of Covid-19 pandemic condition in the state.
As per the official notification, students will get the question papers and answer sheets from their respective exam centres. Students will have to submit that answer sheet in the same examination centre within five days.
While submitting the answer sheet, students must also sign the attendance sheet.
For further guidelines regarding CGBSE Class 12 exams, students can check the official notice.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined