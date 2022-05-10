CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results to be Released, Check Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result to be released on 12th and 14th May
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to release the board results for Class 12 on 12 May 2022. As per the reports, the Class 10 board exams are expected to be out by 14 May.
Once the Chhattisgarh Board releases the results, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results at result.cg.nic.in.
The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 were conducted in March. According to board officials, more than eight lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.
Visit the official websites of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in
On the homepage, click on "CGBSE Class 10/12 Results 2022"
Enter your roll number and the captcha code for login. And then submit
The CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen
The candidates can save their results and take out a printout for future reference
