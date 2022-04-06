CBSE Extended the Last Date For Term 1 Result Revaluation 2022 to 19 April

As per the recent reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date of Term 1 revaluation and redressal. The CBSE schools can now submit their redressal and revaluation reports till 20 April 2022.

The students need to submit the questions they are raising objections for in writing, the school will then pass the complaint to the board through their online dispute redressal mechanism- School Request Submission for Resolution (SRSR Portal).

The students can raise objections for CBSE term 1 result revaluation at cbse.gov.in till 20th April.