CEED and UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed: Check New Date Here

CEED, UCEED 2022 admit cards to release on 12 January 2022
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai has announced the postponement of release of admit card for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022. Admit card will be available from 12 January 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on 8 January.
"Admit Cards can be downloaded from 12th January, 2022 from the candidate portal," reads the official website of CEED and UCEED.
Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned exams, will be able to download their admit cards from ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Visit the official website CEED/ UCEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on CEED/ UCEED 2022 admit card link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered email ID and password
Click on Login
Your CEED/ UCEED admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day
CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.
Whereas, UCEED is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CEED or UCEED.
