ISOMT: Revolutionizing Sports And Ortho Rehabilitation Through Education

ISOMT stands for International Sports and Orthopedic Manual Therapy. It is an organization that is revolutionizing the Sports & Orthopedic rehabilitation world with education, knowledge, and expertise.

The organization was started by US-educated Delhi-born graduates Dr. Parijat Kumar and Dr. Tejinder Singh and is doing ground-breaking work to take rehabilitation education at a different level. The organization has now more than 20,000 members across 80 countries.

ISOMT has recently started its first cohort of a post-doctoral program that aligns with the International Federation of Orthopedic Manual Therapy guidelines and the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Therapy. The program is one of its kind. It will be offered in 100 languages using modern technology where students and practitioners from non-English speaking countries can benefit. The effort has sparked interest among professionals and students from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South America.