ISOMT: Revolutionizing Sports And Ortho Rehabilitation Through Education

International Sports and Orthopedic Manual Therapy
Courtesy - ISOMT
ISOMT stands for International Sports and Orthopedic Manual Therapy. It is an organization that is revolutionizing the Sports & Orthopedic rehabilitation world with education, knowledge, and expertise.
The organization was started by US-educated Delhi-born graduates Dr. Parijat Kumar and Dr. Tejinder Singh and is doing ground-breaking work to take rehabilitation education at a different level. The organization has now more than 20,000 members across 80 countries.
ISOMT has recently started its first cohort of a post-doctoral program that aligns with the International Federation of Orthopedic Manual Therapy guidelines and the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Therapy. The program is one of its kind. It will be offered in 100 languages using modern technology where students and practitioners from non-English speaking countries can benefit. The effort has sparked interest among professionals and students from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South America.
The program launched could be enrolled in online and offline modules with Dr. Kumar spearheading this effort in India and neighbouring countries while Dr. Singh, who resides in the US, is helping this unique initiative in South America and Europe.
The program consists of 12 rigorous evidence-based modules developed by Dr. Kumar and Dr. Singh to teach analytical thinking, problem-solving, and evidence-based critical decision-making to improve the standards of health care globally.
Dr. Kumar and Dr. Singh have been nominated for an award in different categories by Physio times magazine for their pioneering effort. ISOMT continues to make giant strides in adding layers of education and expertise to the Sports & Orthopedic rehabilitation profession. This continued effort may improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients globally.
