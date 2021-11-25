CTET December 2021 Admit Card Expected Soon

CTET Admit card 2021 to be out soon on ctet.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
CTET Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card/ hall ticket of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 soon.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
Visit the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in
Click on CTET December 2021 admit card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number and password
Click on 'Sign In'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and save it for exam day and future reference
"In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, and signature or any other information, which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections," reads the official notification released by CTET.
CTET exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. 09:30 am to 12 noon, and 02:30 pm to 5 pm.
Candidates appearing for shift Shift 1 are advised to report at the examination center at 07:30 am while candidates appearing for Shift 2 exam should report at 12:30 pm.
For more details, candidates can check the official notification on CTET's website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)