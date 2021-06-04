Committee to Decide Criteria for Class 12 Results Set Up by CBSE 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a committee to decide the well-defined objective criteria, based on which the results of the cancelled Class 12 exams will be declared.
CBSE cancelled the exams on Tuesday, 1 June, after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, considering the “safety and interest of students” amid the pandemic.
The Committee comprises of Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, representatives of UGC Chairman, NCERT Director and schools, and is expected to come up with criteria that will benefit the students, NDTV reported.
CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel, and Director (IT) Dr Antriksh Johri are also members of the committee.
(With inputs from NDTV)
