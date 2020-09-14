CBSE Class 10,12 Compartment Exam Admit Cards Released

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, 12 September, released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations. Both private and regular candidates can download admit cards online from the official board website – cbse.nic.in Nearly 1,50,000 students of Class 10 and 87,000 Class 12 students will be appearing for the compartment exams. The exams will be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12.

How to Download CBSE 10, Class 12 Compartment Exam Admit Card:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ADMIT CARD FOR REGULAR CANDIDATES FOR COMPTT EXAM 2020 | PRIVATE CANDIDATE’

Key in the login credentials

Your CBSE compartment exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future use

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Schedule

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2020 Schedule

CBSE 10, Class 12 Compartment Exam COVID-19 Guidelines

The Board issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, stating the rules and regulations to be followed inside the examination centres Some of the precautionary protocols include asking students to carry their own sanitiser and water in transparent bottles, maintaining strict physical distancing norms and asking parents to ensure their children are not COVID positive. Some other guidelines include following all instructions given in the admit cards and completing the practical examinations by 28 September 2020. One can access further details at https://cbse.nic.in