CBSE Class 10,12 Compartment Exam Admit Cards Released

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, 12 September, released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations. Both private and regular candidates can download admit cards online from the official board website – cbse.nic.in
Nearly 1,50,000 students of Class 10 and 87,000 Class 12 students will be appearing for the compartment exams. The exams will be held from 22-28 September for Class 10, and 22-29 September for Class 12.
The Board issued a set of guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, stating the rules and regulations to be followed inside the examination centres
Some of the precautionary protocols include asking students to carry their own sanitiser and water in transparent bottles, maintaining strict physical distancing norms and asking parents to ensure their children are not COVID positive.
Some other guidelines include following all instructions given in the admit cards and completing the practical examinations by 28 September 2020.
One can access further details at https://cbse.nic.in
