CBSE Board Result 2023 For 12th Declared; Check on Umang App, Websites, and IVRS

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Class 12th results 2023 today, 12 May 2023 at around 10:40 AM.

Now that the results have been declared for CBSE class 12th results 2023, students can check their scorecards on Board's official websites at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

We are here to inform you about the steps and how you can check the CBSE class 12th results 2023 on website, Umang App and IVRS.