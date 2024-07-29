Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CAT 2024 Notification Out; Registration To Begin From August 1 At iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 Notification Out; Registration To Begin From August 1 At iimcat.ac.in

Check the eligibility criteria, dates, and steps to apply for CAT 2024 at iimcat.ac.in

Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CAT 2024: Apply for CAT 2024 on the official website</p></div>
CAT 2024: Apply for CAT 2024 on the official website

(Photo: The Quint)

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) is just around the corner. The registration window for the exam is now open and will remain open till 13 September 2024. CAT 2024 will be held on a national level for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by IIMs.

The admit cards for CAT 2024 will be issued on 5 November 2024, and the test will be conducted on 24 November 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the final year of the qualifying examination or those who are awaiting results are also eligible to apply for the exam provisionally.

CAT 2024 Application: Eligibility

CAT 2024 is being held in 170 cities across the country. The eligible candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD) to apply for the test. Candidates can get more details about the eligibility criteria and application fee on the official website of CAT 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the final year of the qualifying examination or those who have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the exam provisionally.

How To Apply For CAT 2024?

  • Click on 'Registered Candidate Login' and enter the CAT 2024 ID and password to login

  • Enter the required details like personal, academic, work experience, programs, test city

  • Enter the required academic details from Class 10 onwards

  • Enter relevant work experience if any

  • Select preferred exam cities (up to six choices)

  • You will have to upload documents as per the prescribed format and size

  • Pay the CAT 2024 application fee and submit

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

