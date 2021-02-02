Budget 2021: Drop in Education Spending to Widen Digital Divide?

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached what she called ‘the fourth pillar’ of her budget speech for the year 2021, many may have thought that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre would address and thereby make crucial announcements for children disconnected from the world of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

But while Finance Minister Sitharaman’s proposal to set up around 15,000 schools as model institutions under the National Education Policy, another 100 as Sainik schools and a Central University in Leh brought some cheer, the overall drop in expenditure on education left many concerned.